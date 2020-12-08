Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,039.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

