Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3,039.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

