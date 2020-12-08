Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Amazon.com worth $6,230,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,039.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

