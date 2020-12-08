Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

ALTM stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 117.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

