Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) PT Raised to $24.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $752.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.