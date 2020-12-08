Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Altice USA worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $38,199,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $21,794,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 194.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

