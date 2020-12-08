AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 113.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

