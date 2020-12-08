AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 396,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 71.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after buying an additional 278,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

