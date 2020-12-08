AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 244.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $3,074,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,730 shares in the company, valued at $271,728,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,929,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $322.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.