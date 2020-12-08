AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

