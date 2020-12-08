AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,227 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,739 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock worth $1,770,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

