AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.