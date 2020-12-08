AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

