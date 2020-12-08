AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

