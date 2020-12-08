AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.
Shares of RCM opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
