AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,305 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 46.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.