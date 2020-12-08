AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $188,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

