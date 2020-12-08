AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

