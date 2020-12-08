AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,538.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,444,764 shares of company stock valued at $754,180,929. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.