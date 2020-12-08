AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MongoDB by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.46.

MongoDB stock opened at $280.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,335 shares of company stock valued at $88,151,205 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

