AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

PSTG stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

