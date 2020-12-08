AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

