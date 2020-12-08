AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNS opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
