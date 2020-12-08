Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of The Ensign Group worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 48,519 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,833,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,568. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

