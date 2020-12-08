Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

