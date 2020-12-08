Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

K stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

