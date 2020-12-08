Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 98,504 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,504 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

