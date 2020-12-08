Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,180 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 27.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,206.78 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

