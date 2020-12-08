Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 78,948 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,948 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.