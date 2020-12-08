Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 64,277 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

TRI stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

