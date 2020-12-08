Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 50,095 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $2,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

