Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,857 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

ENTG opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

