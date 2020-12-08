Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,553 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,553 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.