Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 38,577 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.68% of James River Group worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.