Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 300,706 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,681 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

