Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 281,332 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281,332 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after acquiring an additional 297,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.