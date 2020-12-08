Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,032 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AZO stock opened at $1,157.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,159.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

