Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,602 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of TopBuild worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.