Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,617 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

