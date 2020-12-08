Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,727 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of MGIC Investment worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 319,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

