Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Allison Transmission worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

