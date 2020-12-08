Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,583,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 202.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after purchasing an additional 544,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $31,060,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 662,774 shares of company stock worth $46,340,372. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

