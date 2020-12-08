Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,128 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,722,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

VAR opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,778 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.