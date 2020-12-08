Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,852 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $126.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

