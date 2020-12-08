Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 30,772 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Everbridge worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,651. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

