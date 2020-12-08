Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 140,453 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 360.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of Franklin Electric worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

