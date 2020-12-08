Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,546 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,166.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

