Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of JOYY worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

