Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.89 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 403,986 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

