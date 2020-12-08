Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,827 shares of company stock worth $1,584,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

