Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

