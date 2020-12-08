Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.71 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 87.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trex by 88.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Trex by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.